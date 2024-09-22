Cleveland Browns Guard Wyatt Teller Exits Matchup With New York Giants
Offensive line injuries continue to be a curse on the Cleveland Browns three weeks into the 2024 campaign. On the day where 2020 first-round pick Jedrick Wills made his season debut following a season-ending knee injury a season ago, the Browns saw another key starter go down along the offensive line.
Pro Bowl guard Wyatt Teller exited Sunday's matchup against the New York Giants in the third quarter due to a knee injury. Teller was slow to get up after a 53-yard field goal attempt by Dustin Hopkins and eventually made his way to the sideline and fell to a knee. He later went into the blue medical tent for further evaluation and then made his way to the locker room.
Teller was ruled out for the remainder of the afternoon after heading inside.