The Cleveland Browns Have An Offensive Tackle Problem
What was once considered a strength is suddenly a weakness for the Cleveland Browns.
With the trio of Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills and Dawand Jones all returning from their respective knee injuries this offseason, deciphering who of that trio would be starting on either side of the offensive line has been one of the biggest talking points of the offseason. The general consensus – having too many options to bookends soothe offensive line a good problem to have.
That remains true with two weeks of the preseason now in the books. However, neither Wills or Conklin have even practiced once to this point. And Jones is still working on getting his feet back underneath him after MCL surgery.
Now, as injuries have ravage Cleveland's offensive line depth – particularly the offensive tackle room – the situation has gone from having too many cooks in the kitchen to dire in an instant.
Three backup tackle options suffered injuries in the Browns Week 2 preseason matchup with the Vikings and left the game. James Hudson III, who has generally been the first man up at left tackle throughout training camp with Wills still recovering, started the game at right tackle and exited with an ankle injury in the second quarter. He was pretty swiftly ruled out.
Next was Germain Ifedi, who actually started the game at left tackle. A hand injury forced him from action though in the third quarter. After being announced as doubtful to return, he never did make it back to the field. His ailment seems the least troubling of the three injured tackles on Saturday.
And then the epidemic continued with Hakeem Adeniji, injured trying to tackle a Vikings defensive back following an interception return to the Browns eight-eight-yardline. It was a non-contact knee injury –the worst kind. He was seen on crutches after the game with a brace on.
A position that once felt like a beacon of depth is now a full blown crisis heading into the final week of the preseason. It would all be eased if even one of Conklin or Wills are able to return to action this week. Both have made occasional appearances on the practice field as spectators throughout the offseason. Updates on the duo though have been vague at best from head coach Kevin Stefanski. Look no further than Stefanski's brief "we'll see" after the game when asked about whether or not Wills will practice soon.
Without much clarity as to when reinforcements will arrive, the Browns may be forced to take matters into their own hands. Last week after losing backup center Luke Wypler to an ankle fracture vice president of football operations wasted no time making a trade with Seattle to bring Nick Harris back to Cleveland. Berry may be forced to make a similar move in the aftermath of Saturday's game.
Whether or not a move like that happens will provide more insight on the status of Wills and perhaps Conklin than anything Stefanski has been willing to share. Or maybe Jones can try his hand on the left side, despite being a right tackle by trade. That would likely require Conklin to come back sooner rather than later though.
Either way the clock is ticking. Week 1 is just three weeks away and the Browns still have more questions than answers when it comes to their tackle spots.