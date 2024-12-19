Cleveland Browns Have Jets Owner To Thank For Jerry Jeudy
One team's trash, is another team's treasure.
That's a fair way to describe how Jerry Jeudy wound up with the Cleveland Browns, instead of the New York Jets.
According to a new piece from The Athletic the Jets were on the brink of landing the 2020 first-round pick from the Denver Broncos this past offseason before the move was nixed by team owner Woody Johnson. His reasoning, according to the story, was because Jeudy's Madden NFL rating was too low. At least that's the reasoning then GM Joe Douglas gave the Denver Broncos.
The story is making the rounds on social media, with NFL fans around the country making fun of Johnson for allowing Madden ratings to dictate a personnel decision. Even Jeudy himself got in on the conversation, blaming retired Bengals wideout Chad Ochocinco for his ratings being too low earlier this year. Ochocinco has become a Madden Ratings adjuster in his post playing life.
Making things look worse for Johnson is the fact that Jeudy has gone on to have the best season of his career this year in Cleveland. In 13 games, he's caught a career-high 70 passes for 1,052 yards and four touchdowns. It's the first time in his career that he's surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for his career, validating the Browns trade to acquire the Alabama product and extend him.
It's safe to say the Browns are grateful that Johnson found a reason not to trade for Jeudy. What was Johnson's trash, is Cleveland's treasure.