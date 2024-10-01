Browns Have Possible Return Date for Star RB
The Cleveland Browns desperately need star running back Nick Chubb on the field. Without him, the offense has looked horrible and that has led to a 1-3 start to the season.
After yet another gut-wrenching loss in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Browns are officially in panic mode. They need some kind of help to boost their offense.
Chubb could be that boost.
No official timeline has been revealed for his return to the gridiron. However, one Cleveland insider has shared a potential date that could make sense for him.
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes that a reasonable return date would be on October 20th when the Browns face off against the AFC North division rival Cincinnati Bengals.
“With him returning to practice this week, he’ll likely ramp up over the next three weeks, and then possibly be ready to play somewhere around the Bengals game at home on Oct. 20."
Making a return at home would be awesome. The fans would be fired up and Chubb would be in a comfortable position. That date absolutely makes sense.
However, that date is also still a few weeks away. Cleveland has to find a way to pick up a couple of wins between now and then. The team has given fans no reason for high optimism so far.
All that fans can hope for at this point in time is that the Browns can figure out their offensive struggles enough to win a game or two. Then, they will hope that Chubb can return strong. He won't need to be a "workhorse" but he will need to be an impact player.
Next up for Cleveland will be a road matchup against the red-hot Washington Commanders. That is not going to be an easy game to win.
Hopefully, the Browns can put together a whole game performance and come away with a much needed win.