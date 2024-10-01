Browns Have Surprising Biggest Weakness So Far
The Cleveland Browns are entering Week 5 coming off of another brutal loss. This time, they fell on the road to the Las Vegas Raiders by a final score of 20-16.
At this point in the season, there have been quite a few noticeable weaknesses for the Browns. However, there is one surprising weakness that has been named the team's biggest.
Bleacher Report took a look at the five biggest weaknesses for Cleveland ahead of Week 5. At No. 1, they vey boldly stated that the wide receiver position was the most noticeable.
Honestly, looking at the production from the wide receivers, this should come as no surprise. Amari Cooper has been downright bad and the rest of the group has not performed up to expectations.
Speaking of Cooper, he has been playing like a player who doesn't want to be with the Browns anymore. There is no fire in his game and his effort has not looked good either. That has led to quite a few trade rumors starting to swirl around him.
Jerry Jeudy has been serviceable, but not special. Cedric Tillman and Elijah Moore have been unable to make a major impact.
No one is saying that Deshaun Watson has been good. The offensive line has been even worse. But, it's clear that the wide receiver group is not coming close to getting the job done.
Behind the wide receiver position were running back, left tackle, linebacker, and cornerback, in that order. Surprisingly, the quarterback position was not listed at all.
With the way the Browns have started the season, there is very little reason to believe that they're going to be a playoff team. That could change quickly, but for now expectations should be lowered dramatically.
Hopefully, the team will start seeing Cooper, Jeudy, and the rest of the wide receivers start stepping up. If they don't, the offense is going to continue looking rough for the rest of the season.
More than likely, Cooper would end up being traded as well.
It will be interesting to see what Week 5 has in store. Cleveland will have a tough matchup against the red-hot Washington Commanders. Should they come up short and lose that game as well, the front office would have to start considering making some changes.