Cleveland Browns Head Into Week 2 As Underdog Following Week 1 Blowout Loss
Fresh off an embarrassing 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, the Cleveland Browns now look to quickly turn the page heading into Week 2.
What awaits them next Sunday is their first road trip of the season as they will make a trip to Jacksonville to square off with the Jaguars. Both teams enter the matchup 0-1 on the season, after the Jags dropped their season opener to their in-state rival Miami 20-17 on Sunday.
It's a pivotal game for both squads, and as Cleveland takes its show on the road for the first time looking to correct an assortment of issues as swiftly as possible, they'll do so as underdogs in Jacksonville. Specifically, the Fanduel Sportsbook lists the hometown Jaguars as three-point favorites (-3) to open up the week.
These two teams are somewhat familiar with each other having squared off in December of last year. The biggest difference being that their Week 14 matchup took place in Cleveland. That fact played into the Browns hands, as their dominant defense stifled Jaguars star QB Trevor Lawrence into tossing three interceptions, while sacking him four times.
Offensively for Cleveland at the time, veteran QB Joe Flacco was leading the offense and racked up 311 yards passing and three touchdowns in the win. This time around it'll be Deshaun Watson leading the charge for the Browns.
Other betting options from Fanduel feature the Browns at +140 on the moneyline. The O/U for the game was 42.5.
