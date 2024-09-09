Browns Digest

Cleveland Browns Head Into Week 2 As Underdog Following Week 1 Blowout Loss

After being dismantled by the Cowboys in a 33-17 loss on Sunday, the Browns are getting no love ahead of trip to Jacksonville in Week 2

Spencer German

Sep 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates with fans after catching a touchdown pass during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates with fans after catching a touchdown pass during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Fresh off an embarrassing 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, the Cleveland Browns now look to quickly turn the page heading into Week 2.

What awaits them next Sunday is their first road trip of the season as they will make a trip to Jacksonville to square off with the Jaguars. Both teams enter the matchup 0-1 on the season, after the Jags dropped their season opener to their in-state rival Miami 20-17 on Sunday.

It's a pivotal game for both squads, and as Cleveland takes its show on the road for the first time looking to correct an assortment of issues as swiftly as possible, they'll do so as underdogs in Jacksonville. Specifically, the Fanduel Sportsbook lists the hometown Jaguars as three-point favorites (-3) to open up the week.

These two teams are somewhat familiar with each other having squared off in December of last year. The biggest difference being that their Week 14 matchup took place in Cleveland. That fact played into the Browns hands, as their dominant defense stifled Jaguars star QB Trevor Lawrence into tossing three interceptions, while sacking him four times.

Offensively for Cleveland at the time, veteran QB Joe Flacco was leading the offense and racked up 311 yards passing and three touchdowns in the win. This time around it'll be Deshaun Watson leading the charge for the Browns.

Other betting options from Fanduel feature the Browns at +140 on the moneyline. The O/U for the game was 42.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Spencer German

SPENCER GERMAN

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.

Home/News