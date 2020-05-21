BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns Hire Area Scout From Green Bay Packers in Charles Walls

BrandonLittle

The Cleveland Browns are hiring an Area Scout from the Green Bay Packers. Charles Walls has been with the Packers since 2013 and served as a Southwest regional scout for Green Bay. 

Walls was able to find Aaron Jones out of Texas El-Paso, his most prized scouted player while with the Green Bay organization. Walls graduated with a Masters of Public Administration in 2019 from Old Dominion University. He also received a Bachelors in Sports Management prior to that while at Old Dominion. Walls does bring some coaching experience as he was a Graduate Assistant, as well as an Offensive Quality Control Coach.

Interesting enough, according to his LinkedIn profile, Charles Walls interned with the House of Representatives for four months in 2013. A interesting tidbit where he was able to be involved and see the works of some government duties.

Over the last few years we have seen the Browns interview or hire multiple people from the Packers. A lot of it had to do with ties of former General Manager John Dorsey, who as we know is now gone. But, Green Bay has been a pretty successful organization, so anyone coming from there often has a chance to work out.

Cleveland’s Assistant Director of Scouting is Glen Cook, who is a former Green Bay Packers scout himself. Walls will receive a promotion from Cleveland’s Andrew Berry, says ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. It’s unclear what his title will be, potentially a bigger region to scout or even a new title.

Cleveland Browns Mack Wilson To Naysayers: "My SZN. Pin This."

The Cleveland Browns locker room lost some familiar faces. So, younger players will need to step up such as Mack Wilson, Sione Takitaki and Jacob Phillips to name a few.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

Jarvis Landry On Donovan Peoples-Jones: "I See Already That He Is A Hard Worker"

One of the topics Jarvis Landry addressed in his conference call with the local media on Wednesday was his relationship with Donovan Peoples-Jones, which existed before he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in April.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

Browns Agree To Deals With Draft Picks Harrison Bryant, Donovan Peoples-Jones

As reported by Field Yates of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have agreed to deals with two of their draft picks from the 2020 NFL Draft class. Harrison Bryant, tight end from Florida Atlantic and Donovan Peoples-Jones, selected in round six from Michigan have agreed to rookie deals.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

Jarvis Landry's Rehab: It's All About Modality

Cleveland Jarvis Landry underwent hip surgery in February and that was most of the focus of his conference call with the local media on Wednesday. The word modality came up quite a bit.

Pete Smith

Beard Trim Latest Example That Ben Roethlisberger Never Comes Off Relatable

A seemingly harmless publicity stunt taking an odd turn is just the latest example of how difficult it's been for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to be embraced.

Pete Smith

by

ClayMatthews4HOF

Offensive Line Setup to Dominate in the Trenches

Cleveland Browns offensive line based on analysis should perform at high level weekly and limit pressure in the pocket. It also offers improved veteran depth.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

David Njoku Gives Props To Local Podcast Host For Her Rendition Of His End Zone Celebration

Bri Rust, a host of the podcast, That's What B Said, and Cleveland Browns fan released a video of her rendition of David Njoku's end zone celebration, getting a nod from the tight end on her form.

Pete Smith

J.C. Tretter: "My Role Is To Help The Guys In The Room"

Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter had a conference call Tuesday and while most of the questions focused on his role as NFLPA president, he did answer a few questions about the Browns and their preparations for this season.

Pete Smith

NFL Changes Rule Regarding Assistants Being Interviewed For Coordinator Jobs

As the NFL continues their effort to create a better environment for minority candidates to get head coaching and executive jobs, they changed a rule that deals with the step below, focusing on coordinators.

Pete Smith

J.C. Tretter In Role of NFLPA President: "This Is a Contact Disease And We Play A Contact Sport"

In a conference call held on Tuesday with local media, Cleveland Browns center largely answered questions in his role as President of the NFLPA. He answered a number of questions about the NFLPA's stance on COVID-19 and where things currently stand.

Pete Smith