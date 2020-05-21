Cleveland Browns Hire Area Scout From Green Bay Packers in Charles Walls

The Cleveland Browns are hiring an Area Scout from the Green Bay Packers. Charles Walls has been with the Packers since 2013 and served as a Southwest regional scout for Green Bay.

Walls was able to find Aaron Jones out of Texas El-Paso, his most prized scouted player while with the Green Bay organization. Walls graduated with a Masters of Public Administration in 2019 from Old Dominion University. He also received a Bachelors in Sports Management prior to that while at Old Dominion. Walls does bring some coaching experience as he was a Graduate Assistant, as well as an Offensive Quality Control Coach.

Interesting enough, according to his LinkedIn profile, Charles Walls interned with the House of Representatives for four months in 2013. A interesting tidbit where he was able to be involved and see the works of some government duties.

Over the last few years we have seen the Browns interview or hire multiple people from the Packers. A lot of it had to do with ties of former General Manager John Dorsey, who as we know is now gone. But, Green Bay has been a pretty successful organization, so anyone coming from there often has a chance to work out.

Cleveland’s Assistant Director of Scouting is Glen Cook, who is a former Green Bay Packers scout himself. Walls will receive a promotion from Cleveland’s Andrew Berry, says ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. It’s unclear what his title will be, potentially a bigger region to scout or even a new title.