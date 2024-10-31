Browns Insider Discloses Thoughts On Potential Nick Chubb Trade
Could the Cleveland Browns trade running back Nick Chubb?
The thought seems unthinkable given how much Chubb means to the Browns' fan base, but realistically speaking, it's not out of the realm of possibility.
Chubb turns 29 years old in December and is in the final year of his deal, and with Cleveland potentially headed toward a rebuild, moving Chubb is something the club may seriously have to consider.
Zac Jackson of The Athletic offered his thoughts on the subject with the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline approaching, and while he does not believe the Browns will jettison the four-time Pro Bowler, he isn't completely ruling it out.
"But if the right offer came, the team would have to think about it," Jackson said. " ... In an ideal world, they would be able to pencil in Chubb as a big part of a good offense for as long as he wants to play. Back here in the real world, the team has to be thinking about the future of the running back position and the status of many of its most experienced players."
Chubb returned to action in Week 7 after being sidelined for over a year due to a devastating knee injury he suffered last September. He has carried the ball 27 times for 74 yards and a touchdown through his first two games.
While the University of Georgia product was unquestionably one of the best halfbacks in football prior to his injury, it remains to be seen if he will ever be the same again.
If another squad comes along and makes Cleveland a substantial offer for Chubb, it will certainly be interesting to see if general manager Andrew Berry pulls the trigger.