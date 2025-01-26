Browns Insider Drops Major Revelation About Shedeur Sanders
The Cleveland Browns have been speculated heavily as a potential landing spot for Shedeur Sanders. He is expected to be a top-five pick at the very least and has the potential of being a superstar.
While the Browns have been viewed as a potential destination for Sanders, there are some who have felt that he would not be interested in playing in Cleveland.
Despite all of the rumors that he might not want to play for the Browns, that may not be the case.
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com has shared a major revelation about that question. She thinks that Sanders would be open to the idea of playing in Cleveland.
“I also don’t think Deion would have any problem with Shedeur playing for the Browns, where he’d be well-protected, and already has some excellent weapons in Jerry Jeudy, David Njoku and Cedric Tillman. It would be somewhat of a wild ride, but if he’s good enough, it’s worth it,” Cabot said.
Sanders could end up being the king of the city if the Browns draft him. If he comes in and turns the franchise, he would be forever loved by the fans in Cleveland.
On the flip side, if he came in and didn't live up to the hype, he would face a lot of backlash.
During the 2024 college football season, Sanders ended up completing 74 percent of his pass attempts for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also scored four more touchdowns on the ground.
There is no denying the arm talent that he possesses. However, he did not end up playing a ton of big games throughout his college career.
Should Sanders live up to his full potential and reach his ceiling, he could be a top-five NFL quarterback. He could even be a top-three signal caller.
All of that being said, the Browns will have to make a decision. Do they think that Sanders can be the guy that powers them back to relevance? Are they fully convinced of his ability?
Only time will tell, but this is a question that will be talked about extensively until the 2025 NFL Draft arrives.