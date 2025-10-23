Cleveland Browns insider reveals team's strategy at the trade deadline
The Cleveland Browns are less than two weeks away from the NFL's November 4 trade deadline, with some uncertainty about what's to come for the team.
They haven't waited until the trade deadline to make moves; they traded for former Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell just two weeks ago. That trade is paying off big time for the Browns as he already has four pass deflections, one forced fumble, and a pick-six in just two games with the team.
These are the type of moves that Cleveland fans can expect to come from the Browns more often in the next two weeks. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed to 92.3 The Fan that the team will be active in adding pieces, but don't expect the Maxx Crosbys of the world to be heading to Cleveland.
"The Browns will be more so buyers at the trade deadline for maybe not huge name guys but guys they can have over a number of years, if they can find a couple of Tyson Campbell pickups."
Cleveland is looking to get younger and cheaper options for the franchise to build around what they already have.
On offense, rookie second-round pick running back Quinshon Judkins is already looking like a star in the making as he has solidified himself in the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation. There needs to be some clarification on what the quarterback situation will look like going forward, whether that's Dillon Gabriel, who has yet to throw an interception in 107 attempts, or Shedeur Sanders, who everyone is calling on to take over.
Campbell has been a great piece to the secondary that already has standouts like Grant Delpit and Denzel Ward back there. Myles Garrett is always an automatic when trying to build a franchise around him. Rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger is showing that he can be a tackling machine for Cleveland for a long time.
Where the Browns need to focus at the trade deadline is potentially adding a good, young receiver who could be a number two or three before drafting one next year. Another pass rusher with Garrett would help as well, so it doesn't fall entirely on him to make plays; that would be a good addition.
The foundation is there for the Browns to be something special in the next year or two, as surprising as that might be for a fan base that has been beaten by bad play for nearly three decades. One other question for the franchise in the future is what will be done about head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry? Are they truly the answer for the team beyond 2025?
These are the type of questions Browns fans have to have answered in the next few months, but sitting at 2-5, they are not in as bad shape as some might think. Add another young piece or two into the picture, and the Browns might be set for a stronger 2026 campaign.