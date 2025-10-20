How Cleveland Browns newcomer Tyson Campbell made statement in home debut
Many questioned the trade for Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Tyson Campbell.
The move that came just days before the Cleveland Browns were set to face in-division rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, brought Campbell to The Land in exchange for a five-year member of the Browns, defensive back Greg Newsome II. The move was done with the hope that the organization could refresh the defense a bit and provide a strong No. 2 to cornerstone Denzel Ward.
Well, that hope has paid off through two games.
Campbell, who is locked down on a four-year, $76.5 million deal, has been relentless on the edges of the field for the Browns since he stepped foot on the field two weeks back.
This past weekend, the Browns dominated the Miami Dolphins at home from Huntington Bank Field. They went on to find their second win of the campaign and bounce the record up to 2-5 in a 31-6 result.
Campbell was exceptional as he played in coverage for 28 snaps, was targeted twice and allowed zero receptions. His highlight-worthy moment came at the start of the second half of play.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa dropped back and delivered his first pass of the third quarter towards the Dolphins sideline for running back De'Von Achane. It was deflected and popped up into the air as Campbell ran by, plucking it out of the sky and taking it nearly 35 yards to the endzone.
The touchdown Campbell scored matched the number of times that the entire Jaguars team found the endzone in Week Seven, adding a bit of extra discomfort to the trade. They ultimately fell on the road to the Los Angeles Rams, 35-7, in London.
Those types of plays are what set the tone for the rest of the game, and with it only being an 11-point lead at that point in time, Campbell certainly gave the Browns an extra boost in hopes of securing a win.
“Once he settles in, everyone will see the true value of his game," safety Rayshawn Jenkins said about Campbell postgame.
He went on to tack on a tackle in the game as well.
This wasn't just any ordinary tackle, though. With Achane bursting down the field off a handoff, Campbell got on his high horse and chased down the running back to avoid a Dolphins touchdown. The play Campbell made ended up forcing a field goal for Miami instead of finding six points.
“The play is not over till it’s over,” Campbell said postgame. “That’s definitely my mindset. So I felt like I could still make a play, and that’s what I try to do and use my track speed.”
Things are looking good for Cleveland; there's no doubt about that. The defense put together one of its best performances of the season, allowing just nine points and forcing three interceptions, while the offense found its groove as running back Quinshon Judkins dashed for 80+ yards and three touchdowns.
He became just the third running back to do such a thing in franchise history.
The Browns can now turn their attention to prepare for the New England Patriots who they will face on the road at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 1:00 p.m.
It may just be one singular win and two strong weeks from Campbell, but the future is already looking brighter for Cleveland.