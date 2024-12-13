Browns' Rising Star Has Been Surprisingly Dominant
There haven't been a lot of bright spots for the Cleveland Browns this season. After all, they are just 3-10 in a year where they expected to make the playoffs.
However, there is no question that some of the Browns' young players have been impressive.
We already know about wide receiver Cedric Tillman, who finally appears to be breaking out after turning some heads in training camp.
But then there is defensive end Isaiah McGuire, who has quietly been one of Cleveland's most dominant players in recent weeks.
McGuire began earning more playing time after the Browns dealt edge rusher Za'Darius Smith at the NFL trade deadline. His snap counts have increased tremendously since then, and it is paying dividends for the Browns.
The 23-year-old does not own eye-popping numbers on the surface, as he has logged 24 tackles, a half of a sack and a couple of forced fumbles in 12 games.
But a deeper look into McGuire's statistics demonstrates that he has been a force in the trenches.
McGuire has already racked up 20 quarterback pressures on the year, and that's with playing in 39 percent of Cleveland's defensive snaps overall.
Not only that, but he boasts a ridiculously good 87.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He has been even more stout against the run, where he lays claim to an 89.7 grade.
The Browns' defense ranked No. 1 in the NFL last season, but this year, it is obviously in need of help, as it is 21st in yardage and 26th in points allowed.
Outside of Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, Cleveland doesn't have a whole lot of superb talent defensively, so if McGuire can continue to develop, it would represent a major boon for the Browns.
Many really liked the selection of McGuire when Cleveland took him in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and apparently, for good reason.