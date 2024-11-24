Browns QB Receives Strong Take from Analyst
The Cleveland Browns have loved what they have seen from veteran quarterback Jameis Winston so far since he took over the starting job following Deshaun Watson's injury.
Winston has played good football and has led the Browns to a 2-2 record.
Looking ahead to the future, Cleveland will need to make a decision at quarterback. Do they give Watson another chance since he's under contract for two more years with big money? Or, do they either keep Winston around and let him start or draft a rookie quarterback?
Those are big questions that the Browns will need to answer this offseason.
NFL analyst Chris Easterling believes that he thinks Cleveland should consider re-signing Winston and keeping him around moving forward.
“I certainly think they should consider him. It’s going to come down to money, and you have to remember where they are with the cap … If you can get a financial deal done that makes sense, I absolutely think you should bring him back.”
So far this season, Winston has played in nine games, but has only started in four of those appearances. He has completed 62.2 percent of his pass attempts for 1,266 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions. He also has 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Obviously, those numbers are good enough to win football games. The question is, can he be consistent each and every week?
At 30 years old, Winston could still have a good four or five years at least left in him. If the Browns believe in his ability to be a starter, why would they not want to re-sign him and use their first-round pick on another area of need?
It will be very interesting to see what Andrew Berry and Cleveland's front office decide to do. They can't afford to miss another quarterback decision.
All of that being said, Winston's level of play has carried him into the conversation of being an option moving forward. He will continue playing trying to prove himself and earn the opportunity to continue starting past this season.