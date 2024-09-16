Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Explains Decision To Wear Guardian Cap
Since 2022 the NFL has implemented the use of guardian caps during training camps and the preseason to help reduce head injuries. This season though, the league took it a step further by allowing players to wear the caps in games if they so choose.
In Week 1 only five a players opted for wearing the caps league wide. A sixth player, in Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah joined that group in Week 2. Following the Browns 18-13 win over the Jaguars, the 2021 second-round pick explained why he decided to wear the cap.
"Week 1 I kinda had like one hit that I kinda felt it a little bit," he said. "So I'm like, man, let me try this guardian cap and see what its [all] about. It felt good though. ... It was nice. It was smooth. I really didn't feel anything really on the hits. I'm very glad we had the opportunity to wear those things."
Owusu-Koramoah is officially the first Browns player to wear the protective cap in a game. NFL research suggests that the caps can absorb at least 10% of the force of hits a player may experience in a game. Amidst a scary concussion suffered by Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in Week 2, the 24-year-old made it clear that incident didn't impact his decision.
The choice does seems to remain largely unpopular around the league, in part because of the caps sort of awkward appearance. JOK isn't necessarily trying to be some trailblazer, destined to de-stigmatize the practice though. In his eyes, it's simply a matter of preference.
"I don't really concern myself with the affairs of men," he said with a laugh. "But, again, to each his own. If it's been working for some guys, guys that don't have concussions – they don't have anything wrong with their process, then I wouldn't change the process."
Time will tell if any of JOK's Browns teammates will follow in his footsteps and add the cap to their game day attire. Back in training camp Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward was asked if he'd consider the cap for games after suffering his fifth known concussion in his NFL career. Ward opted, instead, to try a different helmet this year, which was referred to him.
While Ward went through his own process to determine what was best for him, Owusu-Koramoah did the same. And he plans on sticking with the guardian cap.
"Until I feel different, until I feel like it's not beneficial anymore," said the young linebacker. "Right now it's good."