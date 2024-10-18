Browns WR Gets Honest On Role After Amari Cooper Trade
The Cleveland Browns traded Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills earlier in the week, which means that other playmakers will have to step up for the rest of the way.
Perhaps the most critical one of all is wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who the Browns acquired in an offseason trade with the Denver Broncos.
With Cooper now out of the picture, Jeudy will become the de factor No. 1 receiver on Cleveland's depth chart, and he didn't mince words when asked about his potential role following the trade.
“I’m more in a position to make plays, that’s the only way my role can change," Jeudy said. "I don't know how many targets I'm going to get a game, but hopefully it increases.
Through the first six games of 2024, Jeudy has logged 20 catches for 248 yards and a touchdown. He has logged 36 targets, which ranks second on the Browns behind the now departed Cooper, who accumulated 53.
The problem is, Jeudy has posted just one catch each of the last two weeks, so his production will have to increase if Cleveland wants to have any chance of putting together a respectable offense.
Jeudy spent the first four years of his career with the Broncos and was actually a fairly big disappointment in Denver, failing to register a single 1,000-yard campaign in spite of being drafted with the 15th overall pick back in 2020.
The 25-year-old came close in 2022, finishing with 972 yards in 15 games.
We'll see how much action Jeudy sees when the Browns face the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.