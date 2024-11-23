Cleveland Browns Star Named Top Trade Candidate
Barring a miracle, the Cleveland Browns will not be going to the playoffs this year, so it's time to start considering what the team may do in the offseason.
The Browns are just 3-8 and have shown massive faults on both sides of the ball in 2024, so wholesale changes may be required during the spring.
That means Cleveland may have to make some difficult decisions, such as in terms of what players the team may decide to trade.
While the Browns probably won't get too drastic and do something like trade Myles Garrett, they could be open to moving some of their other top players.
Bleacher Report's David Kenyon feels that star offensive lineman Joel Bitonio could represent a very viable trade candidate for the club.
Bitonio's contract expires after next season, which leads Kenyon to believe that Cleveland should consider dealing the 33-year-old.
"Unless the Browns get the sense that Bitonio is considering retirement, the risk of him leaving for nothing in free agency is a piece of the discussion," Kenyon wrote. "Besides, the veteran may be interested in seeking an opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl anyway."
Bitonio is the longest-tenured Browns player currently on the roster. He was selected by Cleveland in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft and has established himself as one of the best guards in football ever since.
The University of Nevada product has made six straight Pro Bowl appearances while also earning a couple of First-Team All-Pro selections. He lays claim to four Second-Team All-Pro nods, as well.
But given the state of the Browns, it may be wise for the team to field trade offers for Bitonio during the offseason.