Cleveland Browns' Coach Gets Blunt on NFL Draft Status
The Cleveland Browns fell deeper into their misery on Sunday, losing to the Miami Dolphins by a score of 20-3 in a lifeless performance.
However, some good news did come out of the affair: the Browns moved up to No. 3 in the NFL Draft order, which should give them the opportunity to select a quarterback in April.
When asked about Cleveland's draft status after the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski offered a rather blunt response.
"I have no comment on that," Stefanski said, via 92.3 The Fan.
Obviously, Stefanski wants to avoid saying anything that is going to get him—or the Browns—into any sort of trouble.
If Stefanski displayed any sort of glee over the fact that Cleveland is now in pole position to potentially land one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward in the spring, the tanking allegations would immediately surface.
But surely, the Browns are happy about the fact that they may have a great chance of striking big in the NFL Draft.
At this point, Ward may be the best, most realistic option for Cleveland, as Sanders is widely viewed as the best quarterback prospect in the class and will probably go before Ward.
Plus, there is always the chance that Sanders refuses to play for the Browns, which would just make the entire situation messy.
Regardless of how it occurs, Cleveland will almost certainly have a new signal-caller taking snaps in 2025, whether that comes via the draft or some other avenue this coming offseason.
The Browns are 3-13 on the year and will conclude their regular season against the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday.