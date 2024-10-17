Browns Coach Opens Up About Plan for Nick Chubb
The Cleveland Browns are set for a tough matchup at home this week against the AFC North division rival Cincinnati Bengals. While it will be a tough game, the Browns are ecstatic to welcome superstar running back Nick Chubb to the field for his first game since his gruesome knee injury last year.
Chubb may be returning to the field, but there are a lot of questions about what kind of role he will have in his first game back.
Kevin Stefanski, the team's head coach, spoke out about his plan for Chubb. There is no news to report about how big or small of a role Chubb will have, but he laid out what the process will be.
“We’ll work through that this week Zac (Jackson). I don’t have a specific number right this minute, but want to see Nick practice this week and then huddle up with Nick, with the coaches, that type of thing," Stefanski said.
It will be interesting to see if Chubb will be able to resume the starting role and play a decent chunk of the game.
Simply having him on the field is going to help the Cleveland offense as a whole. Opposing defenses will have to respect the running game, which is something that the Browns haven't had all year.
Obviously, this week is pretty much a must-win for Cleveland. If they were to drop to 1-6 on the season, they would have a very small chance of being able to climb their way back into playoff contention.
Throughout his entire career, Chubb has been a workhorse running back. No one should be expecting that from him right off the bat, but 15 carries would be a big help for the Browns.
Basically, they simply need him to come in and make an impact to support Deshaun Watson. The passing game has been a nightmare this season and now the team doesn't have Amari Cooper on the field after he was traded.
All of that being said, fans will just have to wait and see what kind of role Chubb has. Stefanski isn't saying that there will be a play count on Chubb yet, which is a good sign.
Regardless of how much he plays, simply having Chubb back on the field is going to be a great feeling for the team and fans.