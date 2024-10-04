Cleveland Browns' Coach Gives Promising Update On Nick Chubb
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb began the season on the PUP list due to his recovery from a devastating knee injury he suffered in Week 2 last year, but he is now back at practice.
There is still no definitive timeline for Chubb's return, but he is apparently looking good in workouts and has impressed head coach Kevin Stefanski.
“Looks like himself to me,” Stefanski said, via Scott Petrak of Browns Zone. “And it’s good to have him out there. It’s good to have him in individual drills and then out there on the practice field giving a look to our defense on scout team. Can’t remember the last time he did that, but he looks good.”
Chubb is an integral part of the Browns' offense, but there is a legitimate concern as to whether or not he will ever be the same player again.
The 28-year-old's horrific knee injury last September was the second time Chubb suffered damage to the same knee, as he also sustained a brutal injury in college.
But when he is healthy, there is no doubting Chubb's immense impact.
In 2022, the University of Georgia product racked up 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground, averaging a robust five yards per carry.
The former second-round pick has never logged less than five yards per attempt in a single season, topping out at 5.6 yards per tote in 2020. He owns a lifetime average of 5.3 yards per carry.
The Browns are 1-3 and currently have the worst offense in the NFL, so seeing Chubb actually getting some run in practice is certainly a welcomed sight.