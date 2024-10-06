Cleveland Browns' Coach Sends Strong Message To Team
The Cleveland Browns are 1-3 heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Washington Commanders, and head coach Kevin Stefanski understands just how pivotal the game is.
That's why Stefanski preached a strong message to his team during the week to ensure that his players would be ready for Sunday.
“It’s so important, in order to do your job on Sunday, you just have to make sure you’re ultra prepared Wednesday, Thursday, Friday,” Stefanski said, via Scott Petrak of Browns Zone. “We don’t need guys to do more on Sunday. We just need to do our job and that’s pretty simple."
Petrak summed up Stefanski's mantra in one short phrase: "do more."
The Browns have been the worst offensive team in the NFL thus far this season, and even their defense has showed some cracks in the armor.
In the midst of the club's struggles, extra emphasis has been placed on preparation.
“Guys work very hard. They work hard in the meeting rooms, hard in the weight room, hard on the practice field," added Stefanski. "We just got to make sure that we lean into all that hard work so that we can just do our job on Sunday.”
Cleveland has failed to crack 20 points in a single game since last December, thanks to a variety of reasons ranging from shaky quarterback play to rampant injury issues.
The Browns' lone victory in 2024 came at the expense of the winless Jacksonville Jaguars, so a win over the 3-1 Commanders this weekend would certainly go a long way to rebuilding some confidence in Cleveland.