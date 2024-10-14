Browns Coach Unveils Reason for Sticking with Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns once again came up short in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles. With the loss, they dropped to 1-5 on the season.
While the season is not over yet and the Browns could still turn things around by stringing a few wins together, there is falling confidence from the fans and media in their ability to do so.
Deshaun Watson once again had a tough game. He completed 16 of his 23 pass attempts for 168 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. It wasn't a horrible game, but he barely made an impact.
Despite another brutal loss, head coach Kevin Stefanski quickly stated after the game that he was sticking with Watson as his starting quarterback.
Obviously, that was not what fans wanted to hear. They're ready for the team to bench Watson and give Jameis Winston a chance to play.
During his press conference today, Stefanski opened up more about why he's sticking with Watson.
“It’s important we do everything we can to play good, sound football. I think Deshaun gives us the best chance to win, continues to give us the best chance to win.”
That statement is one that many fans and media members will disagree with. Watson has not shown the ability to help Cleveland win games so far this season through the first six games.
However, making a switch from Watson to Winston at this point would be something they couldn't return from. The second they bench Watson, they have to be fully committed to benching him.
Clearly, the team is not ready to go down that road just yet.
All of that being said, the depressing season the Browns have been having continues on. They will face off against the AFC North division rival Cincinnati Bengals next week. If the Browns are unable to win that game at home, the frustration will grow exponentially from where it has already been.
Fans can only hope for a turnaround at this point in time. If things don't change, it seems likely that some changes could end up being made ahead of the November 5th trade deadline.