Cleveland Browns' Key Playmaker Named Top Trade Candidate
The Cleveland Browns have a very interesting situation at the wide receiver position.
First of all, the team is currently entangled in a contract dispute with No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper, who is entering the final year of his deal and wants security beyond 2024.
Chances are, the Browns will get something done with Cooper, but it is still something to keep an eye on with training camp just around the corner.
Cleveland also swung a trade to acquire Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos earlier this offseason, and he is expected to serve in the No. 2 role behind Cooper.
But beyond that? The Browns' depth chart at wide out is a cluster of questions waiting for answers.
Why is that the case? You would think that Elijah Moore—last year's No. 2 receiver—would undoubtedly slide in at the third receiver spot, right?
Well, not necessarily.
Momentum has been building toward Cedric Tillman actually winning the No. 3 job, and then you have David Bell and incoming rookie Jamari Thrash also fighting for playing time.
So what exactly happened to Moore?
Perhaps it was his decision to skip the early stages of voluntary workouts because he wants a new contract. Or maybe it's just because he didn't exactly impress Cleveland in 2023. Or perhaps it's a combination of multiple factors?
Whatever the case may be, Moore appears to be in danger of falling out of favor with the Browns entirely, which is why Bleacher Report's Joe Tansey has listed Moore as one of Cleveland's top candidates to be traded ahead of training camp.
Moore hauled in 59 receptions for 640 yards and a couple of touchdowns in his debut campaign with the Browns last season, which apparently was not enough to guarantee him a defined role in 2024.
The fact that Cleveland seems inclined to trust Tillman—who logged just 21 catches during his rookie season in 2023—over Moore speaks volumes about how the front office and the coaching staff currently feels about him.
It's not like the Browns have an incredibly deep, proven group of receivers that could result in Moore being pushed aside.
We'll see what becomes of Moore in the coming weeks and months, but he definitely seems to be in the doghouse in Cleveland.