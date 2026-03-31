Browns GM Andrew Berry Gives Grim Update on Free Agent Martin Emerson Jr.

One of the most intriguing Browns to hit free agency this season was standout corner Martin Emerson Jr.

Emerson was slated to have a big role in Cleveland last year, but a torn Achilles sidelined him all year long. Now he awaits a contract after not playing for a full season.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry gave fans a harsh but realistic take on where Emerson stands with the Browns.

"Selfishly would love to have him back. I think we're also realistic that with MJ and the injury that he's coming off of, to reach his personal goals, he's also got to be in a position where he has maybe a strong opportunity to compete for a starting spot. That's probably a little bit harder with how we're configured with Denzel and Tyson. But certainly if that changes ... we'd love to have him back."

Emerson so far

During his first two seasons with Cleveland Emerson built a reputation as a physical press corner. He started out in the slot, but moved to the boundary over Greg Newsome throughout his second and third seasons.

He had over 150 tackles with the Browns and four interceptions. All of his picks came during the 2023 season.

Emerson perfectly fit next to Ward in the secondary. Both prefer man coverage with Emerson bringing more muscle and Denzel Ward bringing finesse.

Emerson was supposed to play as the other boundary during the 2025 season while Newsome would play in the slot. When Emerson went down in training camp the Browns were forced to reconsider the future.

Cleveland opted to trade Newsome for Tyson Campbell, who has brought everything the defense needed from a second corner.

This leaves Emerson unable to claim a boundary spot for the team again. Coming off an injury, he just wouldn’t be able to beat either star out.

Could Emerson fit with the current team?

There still could be a role for Emerson if he was willing to return to the slot. Cleveland struggled with Cam Mitchell and Myles Harden trying to fill the role last year.

If Emerson was willing to compete with Harden and any potential rookies for the slot job, he could easily show that he’s still capable of being a high-caliber corner.

It all depends on where Emerson is mentally. If he’s determined to show off right away, he’ll likely be heading to a new team to compete like Berry excepts.

If he’s willing to take a one-year “prove it” style of deal, then Cleveland can and should bring him back, and maybe he can return to a level to beat out another corner.