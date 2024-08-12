Cleveland Browns LB Gets Highest Grade In Preseason Opener Versus Packers
Although the first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers didn't go as well as the Cleveland Browns had hoped, it was a good opportunity for a lot of young players to get some valuable reps.
Pro Football Focus is known for grading players after every single game, including in the preseason. On Sunday, they released their top five graded Browns players from the preseason opener versus Green Bay. A linebacker came in at the top of the list.
Likely to the surprise of many, that linebacker is not Devin Bush, who had six tackles on Saturday and was all over the field. Instead, rookie Nathaniel Watson scored an 89.5. The sixth-round pick from Mississippi State only tallied one tackle on the afternoon, so he sat pretty low on the stat sheet. Clearly PFF saw enough to give him an excellent grade.
"Bookie" Watson did go down with what was referred to as a quadriceps injury in the third quarter. At this point, his status for this next week of practice and the next preseason game is unclear. Hopefully this was minor and the rookie is good to go sooner rather than later.
As for the other players who rated in PFF's top five, defensive tackle Chris Williams was No. 2 with an 87.6, second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was No. 3 with an 84.1, starting cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. was No. 4 with a 77.6 and backup tight end Jordan Akins was No. 5 with a 76.9.
All of the players in the top five had 10 or more snaps in the game.
As the Browns prepare for another preseason game against an NFC North opponent in the Minnesota Vikings, fans will eagerly be waiting for some injury reports to get updated later in the week. The Browns will ultimately hope to stay healthy in the next game and collectively put together a better performance.