Cleveland Browns Lead NFL In Brutal Offensive Category
The Cleveland Browns' offense has not exactly been full of highlights this season. As a matter of fact, the opposite has been true.
The Browns have failed to crack the 20-point barrier in any of their first three games and rank 31st in the NFL in yards per game.
Cleveland also leads the league in a miserable category: dropped passes.
The Browns have already dropped 14 passes heading into their Week 4 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, which leads the league by a rather wide margin.
Much of that has been due to the stone hands of Amari Cooper early on, as Cooper has already dropped six passes thus far this season.
Cooper owns a rather brutal catch rate of 41.4 percent, well below his career average of 61.3 percent.
The 30-year-old has actually had issues with his hands throughout his NFL tenure. During his early days with the Raiders, Cooper was largely criticized for dropped passes, particularly in 2017 when he registered a catch rate of 50 percent.
However, what we are seeing from Cooper and the Browns pass-catchers this year is atrocious and is not the norm.
The good news is that things should regress to the mean. Cleveland almost surely won't keep dropping passes at this rate, which could be a silver lining for the offense moving forward.
So, as subpar as quarterback Deshaun Watson has been in the early stages of 2024, the lackluster offense is not entirely his fault.
We'll see if the Browns can pick things up against the Raiders.