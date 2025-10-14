Cleveland Browns legend bluntly calls out Kevin Stefanski with rival comparison
If there is anyone who would understand what is going on with the Cleveland Browns and be able to give an intelligent response on the state of the team, it would be former star cornerback Joe Haden.
After being picked seventh overall in the 2010 NFL Draft, Haden instantly became a star in Cleveland with six interceptions in his rookie season alone. He finished with two Pro Bowl selections in seven seasons before ending his final five years in the NFL with their AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Haden would go on to make one more Pro Bowl before the end of his career, playing under Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and achieving plenty of success there. It felt much different for Haden compared to the Browns teams he played on, which would give him good credibility for calling out the current leadership team in Cleveland, led by head coach Kevin Stefanski.
The Browns have started the season 1-5, with many of the struggles coming on offense as the team has yet to score over 20 points in a game. They have lost three straight as they transition to a rookie quarterback in Dillon Gabriel.
With the direction the team is heading, it's not looking good for the postseason, leading some to question whether Stefanski is the right man as head coach. Haden is one of them.
While appearing on the "Honor The Land" show on BIGPLAY, Haden wasn't afraid to call out Stefanski and compare him to Tomlin as an example of what not to do.
"If Coach Tomlin were coaching the Browns, they would not ever be in this situation... he would keep them at least .500 every season because it's the voice, it's the leader, it's the man that's coming in."
It's hard to deny that the Steelers, as painful as it is to say, have not had a losing record since 2003, and they have never had a losing season under Tomlin as head coach. Obviously, something is working well there.
Patience for Stefanski is starting to wear thin on the Browns fan base, as they don't seem to be improving. Even with the rookie quarterback excuse, one win in six games is not exactly ideal for making the playoffs.
Haden is speaking on behalf of Browns fans who want to see their team get better. There might be a point where the franchise will have to cut the cord on Stefanski and move on.