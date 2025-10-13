Could Kevin Stefanski be the next head coach to lose his job after Brian Callahan's firing?
Officially, the head coaching carousel began spinning once again on Monday as the Tennessee Titans informed head coach Brian Callahan he was being relieved of his duties one day after a 20-10 loss on the road against the Raiders.
One of the more interesting questions now becomes: who’s next?
Before being dismissed, Callahan compiled a record of 4-19 during his season and a half in charge at Tennessee, including a 1-5 mark in the current year. Guess who holds an identical mark over the same timespan?
That’s right, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is also 4-19 since the start of the 2024 season, and his team currently stands at 1-5, just like the Titans. But, does that point necessarily to Stefanski being the next in line to lose his job?
Not so fast. While Callahan’s 4-19 everything he has to his name as an NFL head coach, Stefanski has earned some serious credit as a two-time AP Coach of the year (2020 and 2023) with two postseason appearances under his belt.
Still…
Stefanski was given the four worst odds by SportsBetting.ag to be the first head coach fired in 2025, at 13/2, on a list that had Callahan’s 10/1 placing him which placed him eight, well above Brian Daboll’s league worst 4/1.
But things shifted heavily once the regular season started, with Callahan heading into Week 6 as the heavy favorite to be the first HC let go with a -125, according to Oddsshark.com. At the time, Stefanski sat in the fifth spot at +1800, well above Callahan, Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel (+105), Giants’ Daboll (+300) and Cardinals’ Jonathan Gannon (+800) on the same list.
So, how are things shaking out leading up to Week 7 for Stefanski? Well, maybe not so great after getting trounced on the road at Pittsburgh, 23-9. CBSSports’ Jeff Kerr has Stefanski third in his rankings of next head coach most likely to be dismissed, just behind McDaniels and the Jets’ Aaron Glenn.
To spice things up, McDaniels’ Dolphins are up next on the Browns calendar, with a showdown at Huntington Bank Field next Sunday. So, it might not be a stretch at all to say that both Stefanski and McDaniels will be coaching for their jobs in the same game.
Interestingly enough, Stefanski stated during his media session on Monday that he does not plan to relinquish playcalling duties, one of the most criticized aspects of the latter part of his tenure.