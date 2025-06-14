Cleveland Browns Legend Gives Advice to Rookie QB Shedeur Sanders
If there is any player that can give advice on how to be successful as a Cleveland Brown, it is Joe Thomas.
The quarterback situation in Cleveland has caught the attention of many. It took over major headlines when the Browns selected Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The battle continues during practices with many believing that Sanders is destined to win the starting job. While the decision is pending, Thomas shared his best advice for a young quarterback like Sanders.
"I think that the best advice that still holds true, especially for a guy like Shedeur, is keep your mouth closed and your eyes and ears open," Thomas told ESPN Cleveland. "Be humble. Always diffuse praise and always assume any criticism and accept it. Because the best thing you can do is just go to work every single day, get a little bit better."
Thomas was selected by the Browns with the third-overall pick in 2007 and went onto have a Hall-of-Fame career. He is the only offensive lineman to be selected to 10 consecutive Pro Bowls and is considered one of the greatest left tackles of all-time. The consecutive snap streak of 10,363 is a number that will live in Cleveland history forever.
Cleveland did work this offseason to improve the quarterback situation. The Browns signed Joe Flacco to a one-year deal and acquired Kenny Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Cleveland then added both Sanders and Dillon Gabriel in the 2025 NFL Draft.