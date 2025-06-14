Browns Digest

Cleveland Browns Legend Gives Advice to Rookie QB Shedeur Sanders

Joe Thomas gives his best advice to Shedeur Sanders heading into his rookie year.

Greg Patuto

Hall of Fame former Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas pumps his fist as he walks on stage to announce the Browns’ second round pick during the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday, April 25, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The draft runs through April 26. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Hall of Fame former Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas pumps his fist as he walks on stage to announce the Browns’ second round pick during the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday, April 25, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The draft runs through April 26. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

If there is any player that can give advice on how to be successful as a Cleveland Brown, it is Joe Thomas.

The quarterback situation in Cleveland has caught the attention of many. It took over major headlines when the Browns selected Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The battle continues during practices with many believing that Sanders is destined to win the starting job. While the decision is pending, Thomas shared his best advice for a young quarterback like Sanders.

"I think that the best advice that still holds true, especially for a guy like Shedeur, is keep your mouth closed and your eyes and ears open," Thomas told ESPN Cleveland. "Be humble. Always diffuse praise and always assume any criticism and accept it. Because the best thing you can do is just go to work every single day, get a little bit better."

Thomas was selected by the Browns with the third-overall pick in 2007 and went onto have a Hall-of-Fame career. He is the only offensive lineman to be selected to 10 consecutive Pro Bowls and is considered one of the greatest left tackles of all-time. The consecutive snap streak of 10,363 is a number that will live in Cleveland history forever.

Cleveland did work this offseason to improve the quarterback situation. The Browns signed Joe Flacco to a one-year deal and acquired Kenny Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Cleveland then added both Sanders and Dillon Gabriel in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Greg Patuto
GREG PATUTO

Greg Patuto is a sports writer who covers College Football, College Basketball, MLB and NBA. He previously worked as Managing Editor at SB Nation's On The Banks, covering Rutgers Athletics, and has also been featured on Fox Sports, NJ.com, ClutchPoints, and FanSided. Greg enjoys spending time with his family while rooting for the Washington Commanders and New York Mets.

Home/News