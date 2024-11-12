Browns Legend Shocked By Jed Wills' Decision To Sit Vs. Ravens
You know you've messed up if Joe Thomas has something to say.
The Cleveland Browns legend took to social media to post an emoji only reaction to some surprising comments by Jedrick Wills. Thomas' message speaks for itself.
With the team returning to practice on Monday off of the bye week Wills caught a lot of people off guard when he admitted to the media that he "made a business decision" to not play against the Baltimore Ravens back in Week 8. That choice paved the way for the team to start 2023 fourth-round pick Dawand Jones at left tackle for the first time in his career.
Jones was ruled out by the team well in advance of that matchup with Baltimore due to a knee injury that has bothered him throughout the season. Jones filled in admirably enough that even when Wills was cleared for Week 9, the team opted to start the Ohio State product at left tackle for a second consecutive week.
Thomas' use of the shocked face emoji seemed to some up how the majority of the fan base felt about Wills comments. The Hall of Fame tackle still proudly supports the franchise and it takes a lot to make him share a reaction like that.
Ironically, Wills was drafted by Cleveland with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to be the heir apparent to Thomas. He entered the final year of his rookie deal this season though still looking to earn a second contract from the Browns. These comments may signal the final nail in the coffin that they won't be bringing him back in 2025 or beyond.