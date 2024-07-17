Cleveland Browns' Linebacker JOK Ranked No. 6 Off-Ball LB In NFL
A major component to the success of the Cleveland Browns defense last season was the play of linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The 24-year-old's third season in the NFL was most certainly his best year yet. JOK only missed one regular season game and in the 16 that he did play, he tallied 101 total tackles (72 solo and 29 assisted), 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two interceptions.
His dominant year led to his first Pro Bowl selection, potentially increasing the awareness of his abilities around the league.
ESPN has been talking with NFL executives, coaches and scouts as they try and rank a top 10 at every single position group in the league. On Tuesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler published the story ranking the Top 10 off-ball linebackers and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah sits firmly on that list.
JOK was one of three AFC North linebackers named to this group. While the star Browns linebacker sits in the No. 6 spot, Baltimore's Roquan Smith is No. 2 and Pittsburgh's newly-acquired Patrick Queen is No. 4. Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers takes the top spot in the rankings.
The Browns, Ravens and Steelers are widely expected to have tough and successful defenses in the 2024-25 seasons. Their talent at linebacker certainly assists in their chances of being tough on opposing offenses. One thing that Smith, Queen and JOK have in common is their ability to cover a bunch of ground. They all move quite well for linebackers and do a great job of finishing off plays when they find the ball carrier.
Owusu-Koramoah has a chance to even improve upon his impressive year this time around. Now paired up with veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks, this gives him a stronger partnership and his game could flourish because of it. It will be good to see JOK back on the field with the rest of the Cleveland Browns defense soon as training camp starts next week.