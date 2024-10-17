Cleveland Browns Linked To Electrifying QB
It's becoming more and more apparent that the Cleveland Browns need to start thinking of a replacement under center, even if it doesn't seem like the Browns are willing to move off of Deshaun Watson this season.
Based on the rate Cleveland is going, it should seriously consider taking a quarterback in the NFL Draft. Actually, at this point, the Browns would be silly not to.
Bleacher Report's Ryan Fowler has identified a potential draft target for Cleveland in 2025: LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.
"While the skill set of Nussmeier is vastly different to the one Tigers fans have watched over the past two seasons (Jayden Daniels), his knack for understanding how to attack certain coverage rotations and open space has seen his game continue to thrive," Fowler wrote.
Nussmeier is quickly rising up draft boards thanks to a stellar showing over his first six games of the college football season, having thrown 1,989 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 64.3 percent of his passes.
While the 22-year-old is not regarded as one of the very top quarterback prospects in this year's draft class, he is beginning to garner more attention as the season progresses.
Nussmeier is a bit of a gunslinger, so there is some risk involved with the signal-caller. However, he has elite arm talent that could translate very well on to the NFL level.
Even if the Browns—who appear to be throwing in the towel on 2024—want to give Watson another chance next season, they could still select Nussmeier and have him sit for a year before handing him the reins.