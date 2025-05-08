Cleveland Browns Linked to 3 Intriguing Free Agent Wide Receiver Options
The 2025 NFL Draft might have come and gone, but the teams are far from finished products. The Cleveland Browns and the other organizations in the league are now reassessing their roster needs after adding their rookies, and there's still plenty of time left for them to make more acquisitions before the start of training camp in July.
The Browns came into the draft with a lot of question marks and may have exited with even more. Rather than use the second-overall pick that they received in return for their losing efforts throughout the season, they elected to trade back with the Jacksonville Jaguars to the fifth selection, nabbing an extra second-rounder, fourth-rounder, and the Jags' 2026 first for their trouble. Despite the extra ammunition they secured, they did little to address their many needs in the draft.
Ultimately, they came away with one defensive tackle (fifth pick Mason Graham out of Michigan), one linebacker, one tight end, two running backs, and two quarterbacks, including the controversial Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado, whose draft slide the Browns stopped with their last selection.
Cleveland has a jam-packed quarterback room after adding Sanders and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel out of Oregon to a depth chart already featuring Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Deshaun Watson. The question now is, who will they throw to?
Jerry Jeudy exploded onto the scene in the 2024 season, but outside of him, Cleveland is short on reliable pass-catchers. Signing Diontae Johnson infused a bit of excitement into the wide receiver room and certainly raises the ceiling of their offense, but relying on him for stable production would be a mistake — just ask the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens, and Houston Texans.
Thankfully, there is still some talent available in the open market. When asked about what possible free agents the Browns could look at to bolster their wide receiver depth, Pro Football Focus's Trevor Sikkema dropped three names on Sports 4 CLE: Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen, and Nelson Agholor.
Cooper and Allen are exciting names as former Pro-Bowl wideouts, but the goal here for the Browns would be to add a reliable possession receiver who can be counted on to make tight and contested catches in big moments and make themselves available for whoever will be starting at quarterback. The talent pool is dwindling quickly, so if Cleveland plans on signing some additional receiver depth in free agency, they'll have to act fast.