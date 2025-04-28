Cleveland Browns Signing Former Steelers, Ravens Wide Receiver
The Cleveland Browns had the worst scoring offense in the NFL last season, averaging just 15.2 points per game. The team will hope its new additions through free agency and the draft will change that in 2025.
With four new quarterbacks soon to be on the roster, the Browns are solidifying their receiving core by signing a former division rival at wideout. According to a report from NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo on Monday evening, Cleveland agreed to a deal with veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson after hosting him on a visit.
Johnson, who turns 29 years old in July, played college football at Toledo and was drafted by the Steelers in 2019. He spent five seasons in Pittsburgh, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2021 after setting career highs with 107 receptions, 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns.
During the 2024 free agency period, Johnson was traded to the Panthers. He played seven games for Carolina before getting dealt to the Ravens at the deadline. Johnson was waived by Baltimore in December and claimed by Houston, where he appeared in one regular season and one playoff game.
Between Carolina, Baltimore and Houston, Johnson finished with 33 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns in the 2024 regular season. Both his receptions and yards totals were the lowest of his six-year career, and Johnson managed just three catches after departing from the Panthers.
Johnson had a down season in 2024, but Cleveland's receiving room needs all the help it can get. Jerry Jeudy broke out in a big way last season, earning his first Pro Bowl honor, but the Browns currently have Cedric Tillman and DeAndre Carter competing for their WR2 spot alongside him.
Cleveland will be hoping Johnson can return to his Pittsburgh form, when he racked up over 4,300 yards across five seasons.