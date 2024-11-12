Browns Linked To Eagles Specialist In Free Agency
The Cleveland Browns will have a whole lot of decisions to make during the offseason, but the good news is that they should have some money to spend in free agency.
Will the Browns land any of the marquee free agents on the market? That remains to be seen, but it may serve them well to attempt to make some shrewd signings in order to generate the best bang for their buck.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has identified a potential target for Cleveland in March, naming Philadelphia Eagles tight end Jack Stoll as a possibility.
"Jack Stoll is not a well-known commodity in the league, but he's a good blocking tight end that has helped the Eagles excel," Ballentine wrote. "They are fifth in the league in 12 personnel usage and Stoll's ability to come in and do the dirty work is a reason why."
Stoll is not much of a pass-catcher. He has logged just two receptions for 10 yards this season, and since entering the NFL in 2020, he has amassed a grand total of 22 catches for 193 yards.
However, where Stoll does excel is in the running game, where his blocking prowess has helped played a role in teh Eagles having the second-best rushing attack in football.
Of course, the combination of running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts certainly has something to do with that, but we cannot ignore the impact that Stoll has had.
Stoll would provide the Browns with a physical presence up front that could potentially open more holes for their halfbacks, whoever they may be in 2025.
The 26-year-old definitely wouldn't be a flashy addition, but he would be a practical one.