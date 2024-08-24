Cleveland Browns Linked To Green Bay Packers As Possible Trade Partner
The Cleveland Browns are ready to take on the Seattle Seahawks tonight in their preseason finale. However, they are also about to enter roster cut time as well.
In the team's preseason finale, a lot of players will be fighting for their jobs. That is the case at the quarterback position.
Both Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Tyler Huntley know that they could be playing their last game with the team. Many believe that Thompson-Robinson will win the job, but there have been rumors that the Browns could be open to trading him.
With that being something to keep an eye on, there are quite a few teams that could make sense.
Dawg Pound Daily has suggested one very intriguing team as a potential trade destination. They think that the Green Bay Packers could be a potential trade partner for Cleveland.
Here is the reasoning they gave for the Packers being a potential trade suitor for Thompson-Robinson.
"Their backup situation has looked pretty pitiful this preseason with Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt both failing to impress while quarterbacking the backups and third-stringers. That being said, perhaps a deal could be worked out with Green Bay. Thompson-Robinson would be a much better backup option for Matt LaFleur and there might not be as much need for Packers fans to panic if Love had to miss a few games."
Honestly, the reasoning is solid. Green Bay can't be feeling good about their backup quarterback situation. Thompson-Robinson would be an immediate upgrade for them.
Thompson-Robinson played in eight games during his rookie season last year. He completed 53.6 percent of his pass attempts for 440 yards, a touchdown, and four interceptions. He also picked up 65 yards on the ground.
While the young quarterback may have struggled, he showed flashes of potential.
Over the years, the Packers have done a great job of developing quarterbacks. Bringing in a player like Thompson-Robinson would make a ton of sense.
Of coure, there is no guarantee that the Browns actually want to trade their young second-year quarterback. They would only do so if they receive something very valuable in return.
All of that being said, this is something to keep an eye on. Green Bay would be one potential destination, but there are quite a few other teams who would likely have interest in acquiring a talented young quarterback.
It will be interesting to see what Cleveland does. They have a choice to make for their third-string quarterback. Keeping Thompson-Robinson seems to be the likely outcome, but that is far from being a sure thing.