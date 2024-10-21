Browns Linked to Intriguing In-Season QB Option
The Cleveland Browns saw starting quarterback Deshaun Watson go down with an Achilles tear yesterday in their game against the Cincinnati Bengals. With Watson done for the season, Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson are the two quarterback options on the roster.
However, if the Browns are interested in trying to stay competitive, they are being linked to an intriguing outside option.
Max Dible of Heavy.com has suggested that Cleveland could consider signing free agent veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill if they want to make one last-ditch effort to win.
"If Cleveland wants any hope of playing its way back into competitive status this year the team likely needs a similar run, and the best free agent option to help bring it to them is QB Ryan Tannehill, most recently of the Tennessee Titans," he wrote.
Tannehill could make sense for the Browns, although the question really becomes whether or not he would be an upgrade over Winston.
After Watson went down, both Thompson-Robinson and Winston saw playing time. Unfortunately, Thompson-Robinson also suffered an injury.
Thompson-Robinson ended up completing 11 of his 24 pass attempts for 82 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also chipped in with 44 yards on three rushing attempts.
Winston, on the other hand, completed five of his 11 passes for 67 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions.
Just looking at how the team played, Winston would be the best option on the roster. Tannehill might be better than him, but he is 36 years old and he hasn't played all year. It would seem to be a smarter decision to stick with Winston and give him a chance to make something happen.
Making a move to bring in Tannehill is an intriguing option, but at 1-6 it doesn't make a ton of sense. Cleveland likely will not look outside the roster for a starting quarterback.
More than likely, it will be Winston and Thompson-Robinson who will play under center for the Browns for the remainder of the season.