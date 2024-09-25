Browns Linked To Trade For Panthers RB
The start of the 2024 NFL season has not gone according to plan for the Cleveland Browns. Through three weeks, they hold a 1-2 record and there hasn't been a whole lot to be excited about.
Even their Week 2 win was ugly. However, they have time to right the ship and get back on track.
One early issue this season has been the lack of a consistent running game. Jerome Ford has shown flashes of playmaking ability and D'Onta Foreman has had a few solid plays, but overall the run game has not been good.
Nick Chubb is expected to return to the field at some point this season. That being said, there is no firm timetable that has been revealed about when his return will come.
Even when Chubb gets back on the field, it would be a mistake to assume that he'll pick up right where he left off. He's not going to be a workhorse running back immediately.
With that in mind, could the Browns consider pursuing a trade for a running back?
ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano has suggested one name that would make sense for Cleveland. He thinks Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders could be a potential fit.
So far this season, Sanders has played in all three games with the Panthers. He has not been able to find a consistent role with the team.
In those three games, he has carried the football 19 times for 59 yards and a touchdown. He has also caught five passes for 18 yards. Even last year in Carolina, Sanders was not utilized a ton.
Back in 2022 with the Philadelphia Eagles, however, Sanders was the clear-cut starter. He racked up 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns on 259 carries. Those numbers show what he's capable of producing.
At 27 years old, Sanders could be a quality backup for Chubb moving forward. He could come in and make a huge impact now until Chubb does return to the field.
Depending on the price tag, Sanders would be a very wise trade target for the Browns. It's just speculation at this point in time, but it's a move that Cleveland should consider.
Sanders seems likely to be available. It will be interesting to see if the Browns sniff around and see if they could acquire him for the right price.