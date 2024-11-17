Cleveland Browns Lose Star Offensive Lineman to Season-Ending Injury
The Cleveland Browns are now just 2-8 following their brutal Week 11 loss against the New Orleans Saints on the road. It was just the latest disappointment in what has been a horrible all-around season.
Unfortunately, the Browns suffered another loss in the game.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Cleveland has lost offensive lineman Dawand Jones for the season due to an ankle injury. He will undergo season-ending surgery in the near future.
Jones came into the season expected to be a huge piece for the team. His play on the field did not match the amount of hype he received ahead of the year.
Hopefully, Jones will be able to attack his rehab process aggressively and get back to full health as soon as possible.
This is just another sign that the Browns are officially done this season. Bouncing back from a 2-8 start to the season is difficult enough, but losing key starters makes it even more difficult. Cleveland is headed for a very high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Looking ahead to the future, the Browns are going to have some tough decisions to make. They have to figure out what they want to do at quarterback. Deshaun Watson is clearly not the long-term future for the team, but who do they want to target to replace him?
Nick Chubb is going to be another big decision. He ended up with 50 yards on 11 carries today, which was better than his previous numbers this season, but they still aren't great.
All of that being said, today's game was a summary of what the season has been. Cleveland has a ton of work to do in order to get back into contention and there are a lot of reasons to be very concerned about the future.