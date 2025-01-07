Browns Could Make Major Contract Move With Star Defender
The Cleveland Browns do not have a very enviable financial situation heading into the NFL offseason.
As a matter of fact, the Browns are projected to have minus-$19.4 million in cap room, which means Cleveland is going to need to move some money around.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has revealed that there really isn't a whole lot the Browns can do in terms of cutting players, but he does think they can restructure some contracts.
One player he mentions in particular is cornerback Denzel Ward.
"Instead, the Browns will have to restructure some deals and push money into future years to get some breathing room," Ballentine wrote. "They've added void years to Deshaun Watson's contract that will allow them to push up to $35.8 million into future seasons. Denzel Ward and Conklin could also be restructured to create over $18 million in space."
Cleveland signed Ward to a five-year contract extension back in 2022. He is under contract through 2027 and is slated to earn $13.5 million in base salary next season.
If the Browns and Ward are able to find a way to restructure his deal, it could create some much-needed cap space for the team.
And even if Cleveland is able to get the four-time Pro Bowler to restructure, the organization will still have a lot of work to do in order to clear some money.
The Browns have put themselves in a tough spot financially, and it's going to take some time for them to climb out of it.
That could mean a rather quiet offseason for Cleveland in terms of signing free agents.