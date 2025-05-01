Browns Rookie Shedeur Sanders Has Already Hit a Major Milestone
Not surprisingly, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders stole all of the headlines in the NFL Draft, and it was actually thanks much in part to his unexpected slide to the fifth round.
Nevertheless, Sanders is now a member of the Browns and will be competing for a starting job in training camp, and he is already establishing himself as an icon.
As a matter of fact, Sanders already ranks No. 1 among all rookies in jersey sales, via ESPN's Darren Rovell.
Given that Sanders has developed one heck of a following dating back to his first season at Colorado in 2023, this does not come as much of a surprise.
The son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, Shedeur was the center of attention during his final two collegiate campaigns. He actually began his NCAA career with his father at Jackson State, but transferred to Colorado once Deion took the Buffaloes' head-coaching job.
Sanders is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 74 percent of his passes, which led the country.
The 23-year-old has drawn a wide range of comparisons, with some likening him to Patrick Mahomes while others see him as more of a Dak Prescott or Kirk Cousins type.
Sanders will be battling with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel as well as veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in Cleveland's quarterback room. It will certainly be interesting to see if Sanders can separate himself from the pack in the coming monts.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Insider Exposes Troubling Potential Situation for Browns' QB Situation
MORE: Cleveland Browns Free Agent WR Lands with Super Bowl Contender
MORE: New Video Surfaces of Browns' No. 5 Pick Mason Graham Being Prank Called
MORE: New Video Shows Awesome Phone Call Between Andrew Berry, Shedeur Sanders
MORE: One Surprising Browns Player Who Is Under Immense Pressure