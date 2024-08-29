Cleveland Browns Make Massive Move With Deshaun Watson's Contract
The Cleveland Browns have restructured Deshaun Watson's contract, converting $44.79 million of the money he is owed into a signing bonus, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
The move lowers Watson's 2024 base salary to $1.121 million and clears $35.8 million in cap space, which gives the Browns $62 million in cap space overall. That is the most in the NFL.
It marks the third straight year that Cleveland has reworked Watson's deal.
Of course, the Browns infamously handed Watson a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million pact upon trading for him in March 2022.
At this current juncture, the Watson trade and subsequent contract is viewed very unfavorably in NFL history due to the fact that the quarterback has played in a grand total of 12 games since arriving in Cleveland. During that time, he has accumulated 14 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions.
The Browns have experienced some success when Watson has been on the field, particularly last year when they went 5-1 in his six starts. However, Watson's individual production has not been up to snuff.
Watson was knocked out for the season in 2023 due to a shoulder injury that would ultimately require surgery. He has not played in the preseason, but he is expected to be ready when Cleveland battles the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.
The Browns managed to make the playoffs without Watson last year, going 11-6 and finishing in second place in the AFC North.
But in order for Cleveland to vault itself into Super Bowl contention, Watson will need to rediscover at least some of his previous form, where he was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Houston Texans.