Browns Make Multiple Roster Moves Before Week 6
The Cleveland Browns could nothave a bigger must-win situation at this stage of a season. Heading into Week 6 on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles, they are just 1-4 and have shown no signs of life.
Many fans have already given up on the team and the media is calling for massive changes.
First and foremost, Deshaun Watson is receiving most of the blame for the slow start. Even head coach Kevin Stefanski has been placed on the "hot seat" by many.
All of that being said, the Browns can start quieting the noise by beating the Eagles this week.
With that in mind, Cleveland made quite a few roster moves today.
As announced by the team, the Browns made seven total roster moves. They activated linebacker Mohamoud Diabte, defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr., and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II. They also placed tackle James Hudson III on injured reserve and terminated the contract of wide receiver James Proche II.
Finally, Cleveland elevated safety Christiopher Edmonds and wide receiver Jaelon Darden.
Of course, the biggest move out of all of those is the activation of Hall. The Browns' second-round pick has missed action to this point due to off-the-field issues that he was facing. He's now back and ready to make an impact.
Prior to the off-the-field issues, Hall had been turning a lot of heads. He had even received comparisons to NFL legend Aaron Donald. There is a chance that he could make an immediate impact for the Cleveland defense.
It will be interesting to see what these moves end up doing for the Browns. They may not end up making any impact, but there are a couple of players now available that could end up earning big roles.
Hopefully, we'll be talking about a huge road victory by Cleveland on Monday morning. The team desperately needs something positive to happen.
If they aren't able to pick up a win and they drop to 1-5, there is a very good chance that the front office will start taking a long look at making some moves, especially on the trade market.