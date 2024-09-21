Cleveland Browns Make Pair Of Roster Moves Ahead Of Matchup With Giants
The Cleveland Browns made a series of roster moves prior to their Week 3 matchup with the New York Giants.
On Saturday, the team announced that they have signed running back Gary Brightwell and tight end Blake Whiteheart to the active roster from the team's practice squad. Additionally, Cleveland is elevating cornerback Tony Brown II and tight end Geoff Swaim. Meanwhile, just days after waiving rookie linebacker Nathaniel Watson, the Browns re-signed the sixth-round pick to their practice squad.
The additions of Whitehart and Brightwell to the 53-man roster align with the announcement that both, star tight end David Njoku and backup running back Pierre Strong Jr. being ruled out on the Browns Week 3 injury report on Friday.
Whiteheart was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad last week as well while Njoku sat out with an ankle injury. He is in his second NFL season out of Wake Forest. He originally signed with Arizona as an undrafted free agent in 2023, appearing in two games as a rookie. He played 24 snaps for Cleveland in Week 2.
Brightwell is in his fourth NFL season out of the University of Arizona. He was a sixth-round pick of the Giants in 2021 and has played in 37 games over the course of his career, including seven with New York last season. Over the course of those games he's compiled 164 yards on 41 carries and a touchdown. He's also added 92 yards as a pass catcher, hauling in 11 career passes.