Cleveland Browns Make Roster Move With Disappointing WR
The Cleveland Browns have decided to cut ties with a disappointing wide receiver, waiving Michael Woods II with an injury designation.
Woods has been sidelined with a hand injury, and after not making any impact since being selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Browns decided to part ways with him.
The 25-year-old logged seven catches for 65 yards in five games last season, catching just 41.2 percent of his targets.
Woods, who played his collegiate football at both Arkansas and Oklahoma, was viewed as a potential sleeper in Cleveland heading into his rookie campaign, but he managed just five catches for 45 yards during his debut season.
That ensuing offseason, Woods unfortunately suffered a ruptured Achilles during a workout with Deshaun Watson, which resulted in him missing all of 2023.
Woods had a chance to make his imprint last year, particularly with the Browns trading away Amari Cooper midseason and with Cedric Tillman missing the last six games due to a concussion, but he was still unable to establish himself as a legitimate threat.
Cleveland is severely lacking in its receiving corps right now, so the fact that the Browns have already given up on Woods is fairly telling.
We'll see if Cleveland ultimately makes any moves to address its ailing wide receiver room before Week 1, because right now, Jerry Jeudy remains the only dependable option in the group.
The Browns have plenty of time to rectify the issue, but whether or not they actually do it remains to be seen.
