Browns Linked to Major Trade With Raiders During Training Camp
The Cleveland Browns have not swung any major trades outside of the NFL Draft this offseason, but the general expectation is that they will do something before Week 1.
While most are bracing for the Browns to make a quarterback trade, they have some other players who could potentially be on the block, as well, more specifically players who have just one year remaining on their respective contracts.
ESPN's Seth Walder, for example, has proposed a deal in which Cleveland would send cornerback Greg Newsome II and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2026 seventh-rounder.
"For the Browns, the most important part of this deal would be shedding Newsome's salary," Walder wrote. "The Browns currently have $17.5 million in 2025 cap space, but they're already $35.4 million in the red in 2026, per OverTheCap.com. In other words, they need the savings. Considering the team is a noncontender in 2025 and Newsome has just one fully guaranteed year left on his contract, it makes sense for Cleveland to want to move on."
Here's the problem, though: fellow cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. is now out for the season after rupturing his Achilles, which makes Newsome kind of important heading into 2025.
Beyond Newsome and Denzel Ward, the Browns don't really have any proven depth at the cornerback position, so it seems very unlikely that they would move Newsome at this juncture. Not only that, but Cleveland dealing Newsome for a seventh-round pick just isn't happening.
The 25-year-old may have had a rough year in 2024, but he put together three rather strong campaigns prior to that and could be in for a bounceback season this fall.
