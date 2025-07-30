Colts Connected to Eye-Popping Trade for Browns QB Shedeur Sanders
The Cleveland Browns currently have four quarterbacks competing for the starting job in training camp, but of course, all eyes are on Shedeur Sanders.
The Browns snatched Sanders in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, trading up to acquire the Colorado Buffaloes standout after a shocking slide to Day 3.
While Sanders was expected by most to be a first-round pick, he now finds himself battling for a roster spot in Cleveland, and while the prevailing thought is that the 23-year-old will be on the 53-man roster come Week 1, some aren't so sure.
Take former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel, for instance, who has suggested that the Indianapolis Colts — who are in dire need of a solution under center — might try to trade for Sanders if the youngster has a strong performance in the Browns' preseason opener on Aug. 8.
“He goes out there and does something like he did today, nine for nine, two touchdowns, 32 other teams are watching,” Samuel said on his podcast. “Oh man, this might be the first time we see in history that something bizarre happens where a team tries to make a trade for him, like the Indianapolis Colts.”
The Colts are currently fielding a quarterback competition that features Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, both former first-round picks who are currently in the "bust" group.
Should Sanders impress in Cleveland's first exhibition game, the Browns may get some calls, although at that point, they would probably be more likely to keep him and see what they have in him moving forward.
Let's face it: it's not like Cleveland has an obvious answer at the position right now, so if Sanders gets off to a strong start, the Browns might seriously have to consider turning the reins over to him early in the 2025 NFL campaign.
