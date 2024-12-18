Cleveland Browns Making Change At Quarterback In Week 16
Change is inevitable. Especially when it comes to the Cleveland Browns quarterback position.
.Dorian Thompson-Robinson will take over the Browns starting quarterback job when the team takes on their in-state rival, the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16. The 2023 fifth-round pick told a small group of media about the anticipated change during a holiday event at the Boys & Girls Club in Cleveland, Tuesday.
The decision comes after head coach Kevin Stefanski mulled over the decision following a six-turnover performance against the Kansas City Chiefs this past weekend, which saw veteran Jameis Winston throw three interceptions in a 21-7 loss.
While Thompson-Robinson shared that he's excited about the opportunity, he's also grateful for the guidance of Winston's veteran presence inside the position room.
"Still gonna prepare and study the same way I do every week, and looking to go out there and get a win," the UCLA product said. "I'm always trying to learn and grow. Learned a tremendous amount from watching Jameis. I'm looking to use that on Sunday."
Thompson-Robinson came in for relief of Winston during the fourth quarter of Sunday's matchup with Kansas City. In two possessions he completed four-of-nine passes for 18 yards and an interception. The mid-game change led to plenty of questions for Stefanski over whether or not he was planning on making the change permanent. His unwillingness to commit to Winston as the starter – something he had done one week prior after a turnover riddled performance – felt telling at the time. Now it's official.
Sunday's start in Cincy will make Thompson-Robinson's first start of the season. He did appear in the team's first matchup with the Bengals back in Week 7, having been elevated to Cleveland's No. 2 QB role for the week and taking over when Deshaun Watson went down with a torn Achilles. He completed 11-of-24 passes for 82 yards and threw two interceptions in relief of Watson, before leaving the game with a hand injury.
During his rookie campaign in 2023, DTR appeared in eight games, starting three of them. He completed 60-of-144 passes, for 440 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions last season.