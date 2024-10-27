Browns May Have Found a Real Answer at QB
After a brutal start to the season that resulted in a 1-6 record, the Cleveland Browns fans had given up hope. The team traded star wide receiver Amari Cooper and then lost starting quarterback Deshaun Watson for the rest of the season due to a torn Achilles.
Even before the Watson injury, the quarterback situation had been struggling. Fans had been calling for the Browns to give Jameis Winston a chance to start, but that wasn't going to happen.
Kevin Stefanski was committed to sticking with Watson.
Due to the injury, Winston was forced into the starting role. Today, he led Cleveland to a massive 29-24 win over the division rival and Super Bowl contending Baltimore Ravens.
In his first start of the season, Winston played a phenomenal game. He completed 27 of his 41 pass attempts for 334 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.
To close out the game, Winston completed a 38-yard touchdown to Cedric Tillman with 59 seconds left in the game to take the lead. Thankfully, the Browns were able to stop the Ravens and pull out the win.
Winston's strong performance led the team to a 2-6 record. They have a lot more work to do, but the win was much needed and has brought some energy to the team.
Cleveland might very well have found themselves an answer at the quarterback position.
At 30 years old, Winston still has some good football left ahead of him. He'll be the starter for the rest of the season, but could he actually come back and compete to start next year as well? Perhaps this is finally the opportunity he has been waiting for to get some good luck coming his way.
Granted, the Browns may still have interest in trying to find their long-term franchsie quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. They should end up having a fairly high draft pick, barring a massive turnaround with Winston under center.
That being said, Winston has shown himself capable of being a starting NFL quarterback once again. He'll have to keep showing it week in and week out, but there are legitimate reasons to be excited about what fans saw today from Cleveland.