Cleveland Browns May Have Hidden Gem
The 2024 NFL season has not exactly been kind to the Cleveland Browns thus far, but there have been some bright spots for the team.
For example, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has identified a potential hidden gem on the Browns roster: safety Ronnie Hickman.
Cleveland signed Hickman as an undrafted free agent last year, and in his debut campaign with the Browns, he played in 10 games and registered 25 tackles, an interception and a defensive touchdown.
Hickman was expected to continue serving in a reserve role this season, but an injury to Juan Thornhill changed things.
The 22-year-old has started in three of his four contests in 2024, logging 14 tackles and a fumble recovery thus far.
Knox notes that last year, Hickman allowed a 44.9 passer rating in coverage. The Ohio State product hasn't been quite as effective through the first few weeks of this season, but he has likely done enough to solidify a spot in Cleveland's secondary rotation.
The Browns' defense as a whole has looked a bit off this year, as it has gone from being ranked No. 1 in the NFL in 2023 to 11th through four games in 2024.
That isn't bad by any stretch of the imagination, but it isn't elite, and given how horrific the offense has looked, Cleveland needs to squeeze every ounce out of its defense this season.
The Browns have gotten off to a 1-3 start and have yet to crack the 20-point mark in any individual game. They will try to right the ship against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.