Browns May Lose Defensive Star For Matchup With Chargers
The Cleveland Browns defense may will be without one of their top defensive players against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Star cornerback Denzel Ward was one of two players who were listed as questionable by Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on Friday. The announcement wasn't a total surprise after Ward spent the entire week of practice working through the NFL's concussion protocol.
Ward suffered his sixth documented concussion in the team's win over Baltimore last week and had to leave the game. After missing the first two days of practice this week he returned on Friday to practice for the first time. Stefanski revealed he has one final phase of the league's protocol to clear ahead of kickoff on Sunday.
Along with Ward, the team listed LB Khaleke Hudson as questionable.
Meanwhile, Owusu-Koramoah was ruled out, which Stefanski revealed at the start of the week after suffering a neck injury that forced him to be taken to the hospital against the Ravens. The Pro Bowl linebacker has been around the team facility this week and is doing well, despite his injury designation.
Fellow linebacker Jordan Hicks, meanwhile, is also out this week as he continues dealing with elbow, rib and tricep ailments. He will officially will miss his third game over the last four weeks.
Veteran tackle Joel Bitonio is listed as questionable after dealing with a foot injury this week. Bitonio seemed optimistic he'd be ready to go when he met with the media on Wednesday, sharing that he was “I'm working through it" and saying "we'll see" about whether or not he'll play.